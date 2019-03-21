Steam is getting a fresh new look for 2019

One week after announcing Steam Link Anywhere, Valve has announced a set of sweeping updates to its Steam Store.

These new updates include improved game pages and a revamped game library section that shows your friends’ activity, your recently played games and any new updates to the games in your collection.

Also new is a Steam Events page that will show you about upcoming tournaments, game updates and other in-game events for the games you own.

Both features will be available later this year and will go into beta in the next few months according to Valve.

Valve announced these changes at its 2019 GDC event on the future of the platform, re-affirming Steam's position as the world's leading marketplace against up-and-coming shops like the Epic Games Store.