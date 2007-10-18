PC World slams poor 'Vista-related sales'

PC World's boss has predictably blamed "disappointing sales of Vista-related products" for a £20 million profit hit in its half-year results.

Sir John Collins, group Chairman of DSG International, singled out excess stock of Windows Vista-sporting laptops as a particular bugbear. However Sir John was quick to push home the advantage, adding "stocks are now at normal levels and we expect to recover some of the lost margin through the second half".

Windows XP offered as build-to-order option

The Chairman also said that "a changing sales mix" in computing hadn't helped, but he wasn't any more specific. However, he will be pushing for PC World to improve - the overall picture is that computing margins for DSG International are down by 2 per cent.

Windows Vista received even more bad publicity recently with the admission from Microsoft that it was enabling business customers to downgrade to Windows XP. Many system builders such as Dell are still offering Windows XP as a build-to-order option.