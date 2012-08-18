Sky Sports TV now available for Android as Premier League kicks off

Stream live video from 8 channels, including ESPN for just a fiver a month

The Sky Sports TV app is now available on the Google Play store.

The app brings live coverage from eight dedicated sports channels, including Sky Sports 1-4 and ESPN, which means 115 Premier League games direct to your Android phone or tablet.

The app, which differs from the SkyGo offering, is just £4.99 a month, with no Sky subscription and no annual contract required.

For sports fans, it's a great alternative to signing up for Sky Go, and much, much cheaper.

Wi-Fi and 3G

Beyond the footy there's also the Sky Sports F1 channel, meaning the final 9 races of the season can be streamed to your device over Wi-Fi and 3G.

There's also Sky Sports News, At The Races and, as a nice little bonus, the Sky News channel.

Android Jelly Bean is not currently supported, meaning there's no love for the new Nexus 7 tablet.

Via: Engadget

