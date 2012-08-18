Sky Sports TV now available for Android as Premier League kicks off

The Sky Sports TV app is now available on the Google Play store.
The app brings live coverage from eight dedicated sports channels, including Sky Sports 1-4 and ESPN, which means 115 Premier League games direct to your Android phone or tablet.
The app, which differs from the SkyGo offering, is just £4.99 a month, with no Sky subscription and no annual contract required.
For sports fans, it's a great alternative to signing up for Sky Go, and much, much cheaper.
Wi-Fi and 3G
Beyond the footy there's also the Sky Sports F1 channel, meaning the final 9 races of the season can be streamed to your device over Wi-Fi and 3G.
There's also Sky Sports News, At The Races and, as a nice little bonus, the Sky News channel.
Android Jelly Bean is not currently supported, meaning there's no love for the new Nexus 7 tablet.
Via: Engadget