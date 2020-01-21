2020 could be the best year to buy a new smartphone or PC

Smart device shipments are set to continue their encouraging growth into 2020 as consumers look to upgrade to the latest devices.

New figures from Gartner have forecast that sales of devices including PCs, tablets and smartphones are set for a 0.9 percent growth rate in 2019 as the need to have the latest and greatest gadgets continues across the world.

Gartner estimates that 2.16 billion products will be shipped in 2020, up from the 2.15 billion recorded this year.

Recovery

The growth will largely be inspired by mobile phone sales, which Gartner estimates are set to grow by 1.7 percent this year following a disappointing 2019.

The increasing availability of 5G-enabled smartphones is set to inspire a worldwide sales boost, as consumers flock to upgrade their devices and enjoy the new high-speed networks.

Gartner says it expects 5G models to account for 12 percent of mobile phone shipments in 2020, with that figure set to reach 43 percent by 2022.

PC sales are also set to remain strong as consumer and businesses alike migrate away from Windows 7, which saw its official end of life this month, to newer, Windows 10 devices. The company estimates that one billion PCs will have migrated to Windows 10 through 2020 — around 80 percent of all PCs in use.

“2020 will witness a slight market recovery,” said Ranjit Atwal, research senior director at Gartner. “The market totalled 2.15 billion units, its lowest shipment level since 2010. 2020, however, will see a slight recovery. Increased availability of 5G handsets will boost mobile phone replacements, which will lead global device shipments to return to growth in 2020."