Samsung Galaxy S21 release date and details confirmed by official store

It’s been rumored for a while that the Samsung Galaxy S21 would be announced on January 14, and now it’s more or less been confirmed thanks to a Samsung store in India.

Speaking to Android Authority, “store executives” at the Samsung Opera House store in Bengaluru, India, have said that the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S1 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will all be announced on that date, then go on sale in India a week or so later.

They don’t state the exact on sale date, and it might vary in other countries anyway, but it’s likely in any case that you’ll be able to get your hands on the phones from late January.

Colors and cameras

The store also claims that the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be available in grey, pink, purple, and white colors, the Galaxy S21 Plus will land in pink, purple, silver, and black options, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come in a choice of black or silver. Those colors largely line up with what we’ve heard before.

Additionally, they’ve said that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 108MP main camera, two 10MP cameras (one of which will allow for 10x optical zoom), and a laser autofocus. We’ve also heard these camera specs before, though a 12MP sensor is rumored to be included too.

So there’s nothing really new here, but coming from a Samsung store this is very close to a confirmation. That said, it’s presumably information that the store shouldn’t have let slip, so we’d still take it with a tiny pinch of salt until Samsung makes a more official statement.

Incidentally, those of you who live in India can already reserve one of the Galaxy S21 models at this store by paying a deposit, and even if you do that you don’t have to decide which of the three you want until they’re announced.