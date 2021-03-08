Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 revealed by mistake... by Samsung

Ahead of their expected 2021 release, the Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 smartphones have been spotted on the company’s official United Arab Emirates (UAE) website, seemingly by mistake.

The product listings, which can be found here and here , reveal what look to be official images of Samsung’s as-yet-unconfirmed mid-range 5G handsets, suggesting someone hit the ‘publish’ button a little too early.

The listings are support pages rather than detailed item descriptions, but nonetheless suggest an imminent official launch of the Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72, potentially coming later in March.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Of course, thanks to several other leaks and rumors surrounding the devices which have emerged in recent weeks, we’ve already got a pretty clear picture of what to expect when the smartphones are officially unveiled.

A worthy successor

As a direct successor to Samsung’s most successful smartphone in terms of sales, the Samsung Galaxy A51 , we expect the Galaxy A52 to improve on its predecessor in all the right ways, arriving in two variants – as a 4G-only or 5G model.

As per some seemingly-official renders which leaked back in January, we anticipate the Galaxy A52 to look much the same as the A51 in terms of design, complete with an all-screen front housing a punch-hole camera and a rectangular camera block on the top left corner of the rear.

The bezels are slightly bigger than on Samsung’s flagship phones like the Galaxy S21, but that’s the only immediate sign that this is a more affordable device.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is only shown from the front, but looks very similar to the A52, with a central punch-hole camera, and a slim bezel below the screen. Based on previous leaks, we’re expecting it to also look similar to the A52 from the back.

In February, we also got a better idea of what to expect under the hood from the A52. According to leaks , the 4G-only A52 is set to contain the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with eight ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.3GHz, while the 5G model will come with the Snapdragon 750G running at 2.2GHz speeds.

Both variants of the A52 are also set to see improved battery life and processing power over their predecessor, while retaining the headphone jack and the A51’s great, 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

Though details regarding the internals of the Galaxy A72 are less clear, we’re fairly confident it will join the Galaxy A52 in becoming one of the best affordable smartphones around – when they officially launch, that is.

