Salesforce gives Service Cloud an AI boost

Salesforce has announced a number of new AI-powered workflows and contact center innovations in Service Cloud to help service agents better serve their customers.

In order to prevent customers from having to contact a company multiple times over a single concern, service agents require a platform capable of automating repetitive and low value tasks so they can focus on resolving complex problems faster and building deeper relationships.

For this reason, Salesforce has announced its new AI-powered workflows and automation features for Service Cloud with the first being Customer Service Incident Management. This new feature helps accelerate resolution for major incidents faster by helping companies detect, diagnose and respond to service disruptions. At the same time, swarming automatically brings together all of a company's internal and external experts in Slack to collaborate and solve major incidents and escalations.

We've put together a list of the best CRM software available

These are the best cloud backup solutions on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best cloud management software

Meanwhile, Omni-Channel Flow built on Salesforce's workflow platform makes it easier for service teams to create complex rules based on CRM data for routing cases, calls, messages and chats across their entire team and other departments.

Salesforce has also added robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities to Service Cloud through its recent acquisition of Servicetrace. These RPA capabilities enable service teams to automate repetitive tasks across legacy systems that lack APIs.

Digital service HQ

As our world becomes increasingly hybrid and distributed, service agents are no longer together in physical contact centers. Instead, they're working from home or in a different location and now need a digital HQ to bring together their workspace, voice capabilities, workforce engagement and Slack to connect employees, partners, customers and apps on one screen.

The first of Salesforce's new digital contact center capabilities is Einstein Conversation Mining which helps continuously improve and optimize self-service channels and knowledge bases by using Natural Language processing (NLP) to identify the most common types of interactions with customers. With messaging for in-app and web, the company's customers can now start a persistent messaging experience, similar to SMS and WhatsApp, directly in a mobile app or on a website and pick up the conversation exactly where it left off.

Salesforce has also added two-way video and audio for face-to-face conversations between agents or field technicians and customers through its Visual Remote Assistant.

CEO of Service Cloud at Salesforce, Clara Shih explained in a press release how the company's new AI and automation features will help its customers deliver better experiences, saying:

“The businesses that have thrived over the last 18 months are those that embraced digital tools to deliver excellent customer and employee service experiences with trust and transparency. With new AI and process automation for Service Cloud, as well as Slack to provide a digital hub to quickly resolve issues across teams and departments, we’re giving agents more time to focus on providing human-centric service and giving customers fast, proactive service to build trust and loyalty.”

While Virtual Remote Assistant Two-Way Video is available now, the rest of the new features announced by Salesforce will be coming to Service Cloud next year.