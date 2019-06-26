Automating our future: an inside look at robotic process automation

UiPath moved its headquarters to New York City in 2017. New York is a known hub of enterprise software companies, and the firm was eager to become part of its vibrant business and tech community. Not only that, but several of its early customers are based in New York, including financial institutions, banks and insurance companies.

The proximity to these customers enables more intimate face-to-face interactions and helps UiPath establish deeper relationships with existing and prospective customers and partners. This intimacy is not restricted to NYC, UiPath now has operations in 34 countries as it realized that local knowledge and relationships are invaluable to effective growth. The result? UiPath’s revenues are very evenly split between the Americas at 37 percent, Europe at 34 percent and Asia at 29 percent; this even spread is extremely unusual in the business that is essentially only four years old.

Lastly, New York attracts top-tier tech (specifically developer) talent due to its large population and nearby schools. Since its move, UiPath has been continually amazed by the tech talent NYC has to offer. So much so that since moving into a new building on Park Avenue in the summer of 2018, headcount has doubled, and the company had to make additional space in Brooklyn.