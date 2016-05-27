RuggON unveils PM-311B rugged tablet for law enforcement

RuggON Corporation has launched a new rugged tablet, the RuggON PM-311B, which is being particularly targeted at law enforcement agencies, as it comes with a fingerprint reader and the ability to scan documents such as advanced passports for checking against databases.

Sunlight readability

The RuggON PM-311B features best-in-class 850 nit brightness thanks to optical bonding and an AR/AF sunlight-readability solution, so it delivers much better clarity in sunlight and outdoors, which is where law enforcers do most of their work. Competing products only offer between 500 and 700 nits.

Advanced fingerprint reader

Standard devices have swipe sensors that work well for locking devices, but can't read fingerprints accurately, according to RuggON. The PM-311B's 508dpi capacitive fingerprint reader is made for the job of capturing accurate fingerprints, adding a very powerful tool to the mobile and always-connected law-enforcement device. It can match accurate fingerprints instantly to online databases via this tablet's 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac wireless or 4G connection.

MRZ+MSR reader with on-board processor and optics

With this snap-on module, the PM-311B claims to be the world's first tablet that can read up to three lines of MRZ (Machine Readable Zone) data, as well as magnetic swipe cards. More and more countries are using MRZ-based info on their driving licenses, travel documents and passports, making the PM-311B a must-have tool for modern law-enforcers.

The module also has the added benefit of having its own processing chip and optics, so it puts no load on the tablet's CPU. Competing devices use webcams and need to use the tablet's CPU to capture and process data.

Advanced encryption and authentication

To ensure that sensitive government and civilian data does not get stolen, the PM-311B can be fitted with an FIPS 140-2 certified encrypted SSD. RuggON also offers the customisable option of erasing the whole SSD with the press of a button (leveraging Phoenix's SecureWipe technology and a number of standard algorithms for destroying data).

Security is also enhanced with Janus USB Ignition Key, the only authentication solution in the market that combines BIOS, Cloud services and physical USB keys to securely authenticate the user.

The PM-311B will be demonstrated at RuggON's booth at COMPUTEX 2016 (booth M1209a in Nangang Exhibition Hall 1) 31 May to 4 June in Taipei, Taiwan; and at GPEC 2016 (booth G32 in Leipzig Trade Fair Exhibition Hall 2) from 7-9 June in Leipzig, Germany.