PS5 just got an incredible feature that Xbox players have had for years

The PS5's laundry list of amazing features just got a bit longer, thanks to the addition of auto low-latency mode support.

Sony quietly announced the new PS5 feature on the official PlayStation support page (opens in new tab). The announcement details exactly what the latest system update brings, with auto low-latency support (or ALLM) definitely in the limelight.

The update is available right now, and will download the next time you turn on your PS5. Though keep in mind that the update will take up roughly 1GB of storage space on your console's SSD.

To make use of ALLM on PS5, you'll need a TV that supports the feature as well as a HDMI 2.1 cable. Then, go into your PS5's Settings menu, followed by Screen and Video, Video Output, and finally ALLM.

If you switch the ALLM setting to Automatic, then your TV will automatically switch to its auto low-latency mode when you've loaded up a game.

Why is ALLM such a big deal?

Auto low-latency mode is potentially game-changing for PS5 players. It's supported by many of the best 4K TVs you can buy, and can drastically reduce input lag by disabling any display enhancing settings you might have on your TV.

It's an excellent feature for multiplayer games, especially, where every split second counts. But it's a wonderful thing for any kind of game that relies on slick, responsive controls.

Sony has been on a roll with PS5 updates this year. A few months back, the tech giant finally rolled out variable refresh rate support (or VRR). This allows the PS5 to maintain a smooth framerate while boosting resolution, leading to a crisper image and more responsive gameplay.

Both ALLM and VRR have been available on Xbox Series X|S consoles since launch, but PS5 players were sadly left in the dark for a while. Thankfully, both features are now available to use on Sony's flagship console, provided you've got a TV that supports them.