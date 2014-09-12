The super-wide Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 lens could suit the narrower wallet

Third-party lenses can rival the quality of the premium brands, so we look forward to testing the Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8.

This is the Tamron SP 15-30mm f/2.8 Di VC USD, to give it its full name – but what do all those acronyms mean?

First, the 'SP' stands for 'Super Performance', which marks this out as one of Tamron's premium lenses.

'Di' means 'Digitally Integrated'. In other words, this lens covers a full frame sensor area, unlike lenses made for cameras with smaller APS-C sensors. You can use it on full-frame Nikon, Canon and Sony models.

'VC' stands for 'Vibration Compensation', Tamron's proprietary image stabilisation technology. This is a big advantage if you're shooting in poor light with slow shutter speeds.

'USD' stands for 'Ultrasonic silent drive', Tamron's own autofocus system – like Nikon's 'silent wave' and Canon's 'ultrasonic motor' autofocus, it's both fast and quiet.

Independent thinking

So although the Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 is an independent lens, and these are usually chosen for value rather than optical quality, its specs are actually pretty impressive.

There's no further news yet on the price or availability, but if it can undercut the makers' own lenses by a large enough margin, it could give many full-frame camera owners the chance to try super-wide photography for the first time.