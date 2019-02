Skype is offering its UK subscribers free calls to UK landlines for the next six months. The deal applies if they sign up and buy a minimum of £10 Skype credit.

What the deal amounts to is unlimited calls to UK landlines for the next six months for £1.67 per month, which works out to a pretty good deal if you phone a lot of people.

You can start claiming your free calls any time until 31 December, so it's possible to wait and get your half-year of free calls in 2007. Anna Lagerkvist