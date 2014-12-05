China's Xiaomi might make US debut with new flagship in early 2015

No one in the US pays much attention to Chinese phone maker Xiaomi, and rightfully so - the company has yet to make much of an impact here.

But that could change as soon as January 2015, according to China's Economic Daily News.

The site says Xiaomi will be present at CES 2015 with its next flagship, the Xiaomi Mi 5, in tow.

The Mi 5 is Xiaomi's follow-up to the Mi 4, which released over the summer (although not in the US).

The Xiaomi Mi 5 will reportedly sell for CNY1,999 (about $325, £210, AU$390) in China, and with its rumored 5.7-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 810, 20-megapixel camera, and fingerprint sensor, it may turn out to rival the OnePlus One in the new high-end low-cost smartphones market.

That is if it really is coming to the US, of course. In any case we'll know in a matter of weeks, as CES is right around the corner once again.

Via Slashgear