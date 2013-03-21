Trending
 

BlackBerry Q10 release date and lofty price revealed

Those keys are gonna cost ya

We've got our first sniff at a BlackBerry Q10 release date and price, as an online retailer pops the keyboard-toting handset up for pre-order.

According to Unlocked-Mobiles a SIM-free BlackBerry Q10 will set you back a princely £529.98 (around $800/AU$770) - that's more than the flagship

BlackBerry Z10

which is currently floating around the £500 (AU$700) mark.

In terms of a release date Unlocked-Mobiles has the Q10 listed to arrive on April 26, which backs up comment from BlackBerry itself last month.

A price for button presses

Many were expecting the BlackBerry Q10 to come in cheaper than its fully touchscreen brother, so this news is a little surprising.

The BlackBerry Q10 sports a 3.1-inch Super AMOLED HD touchscreen, 4G, NFC, 8MP rear camera, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a 2100mAh battery.

It runs the new BlackBerry 10 operating system and the Canadian firm has also updated its famous physical keyboard on the device which measures 119.6 x 66.8 x 10.4mm.

We've contacted BlackBerry to find out if the price and release date is accurate, and we've also asked why the Q10 is set to come in at a higher price than the Z10. We'll update you if we get anything back.

Update: A BlackBerry UK spokesperson has told TechRadar: "We haven't confirmed any pricing or availability for the Q10 in the UK as yet", so we're left playing the waiting game for now.

