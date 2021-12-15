Nintendo Switch Year in Review lets you see how much time you spent on Animal Crossing

Audio player loading…

If you’re curious as to how many hours you’ve spent playing Nintendo Switch games this year, your personalized Nintendo Switch Year in Review lets you revisit your play activity during 2021.

Your review provides a breakdown of the total number of games you played compared to last year and includes the number of new games you started, too. More importantly, it shows your top three most played games, and the total hours played in 2021.

You also get a summary of your most-played genres, like action, adventure, and multiplayer, and a fascinating insight into whether you primarily played the Switch docked or in portable mode.

Finally, your Nintendo Switch Year in Review also shows in which months of the year you spent the most time gaming, recommends some titles Nintendo thinks you might enjoy based on your play history, and provides a reminder of what games are coming in 2022, including Splatoon 3 and Bayonetta 3.

The Nintendo Switch Year in Review feature is basically like Spotify Wrapped, but you might be more hesitant to share the fact that you’ve sunk hundreds of hours into Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the world rather than the fact you listen to Rick Astley on occasion.

You can check out a summary of your play activity by heading to the Nintendo Switch Year in Review page and logging in with your account. You can then share your results with the world if you’re feeling brave.

Analysis: 2022 could be even better for Switch

Nintendo Switch had another great year in 2021. The platform saw the release of Monster Hunter Rise, Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. Nintendo also expanded its online offering with the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, which lets subscribers play N64 and Sega Genesis games.

New hardware came in the form of the Nintendo Switch OLED, a refined version of the hybrid console that includes a gorgeous new display and various other quality of life improvements like a significantly better kickstand.

Nintendo’s evergreen titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons continue to sell at an astonishing rate, too, and the company’s top 10 best-selling games, such as Ring Fit Adventure, have all sold in excess of 10 million copies.

With Breath of the Wild 2, Pokémon Legends Arceus, and Splatoon 3 all due next year, the Nintendo Switch’s impressive sales trajectory isn’t likely to slow down anytime soon.