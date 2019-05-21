New Xiaomi Mi Band 4 images confirm a color screen

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is confirmed to be launching in the coming months and yet another leak has suggested we'll be seeing a color display on the upcoming fitness tracker.

Posted on Chinese website CNMO, there are new photos of the Mi Band 4 that show a similar looking tracker to the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, but there's a color display with a slightly different user interface.

The leak also suggests the company will be including a 135mAh battery in the band to cope with powering a color display. The Mi Band 3 had a 110mAh cell.

Image Credit: CNMO

The leak also adds more evidence to the claim that we'll see two versions of the fitness tracker.

One will seemingly come with NFC, but it's likely that variant will be exclusive to China while the rest of the world will see the version without NFC, so it won't be capable of contactless payments.

As we're now seeing some consistent leaks of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, it's likely we'll hear more about an official announcement in the coming weeks or months. We'll share details with you as soon as we hear them from Xiaomi.

Via GizmoChina