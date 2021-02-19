More evidence the Oppo Find X3 will be one of the best camera phones of 2021

We know the Oppo Find X3 phones are coming next month, but there are still one or two details to be revealed – such as the exact spec of the camera modules, which we have more information on for you here.

Various inside sources in China, neatly rounded up by GSMArena, are suggesting that the rear camera on at least one of the Oppo Find X3 handsets is going to sport a couple of custom IMX766 sensors developed by Sony.

That's the same high-quality sensor that's already packed into the Oppo Reno 5 handsets, and if the next Oppo device comes carrying two of them, we can expect even further upgrades in the photo and video quality department.

The capability of the cameras has really helped to set the Oppo Find X2 range apart from the crowd, particularly when it comes to low light photography in challenging conditions, and it looks as though Oppo has been working on something even better for 2021.

Seek and you will Find

Based on recent regulatory filings, as well as benchmarks that have popped up online, it looks as though we're in line for four different handsets in the Oppo Find X3 series: a regular X3 model, and then Pro, Neo, and Lite variants at different specs and price points.

There has been some debate over whether the standard Oppo Find X3 would be included, as it was with the Find X2 series, but based on the latest information we have it looks as though there will be four handsets to match the four that we got last year.

We have also heard rumors about an even more advanced sensor in development, the Sony IMX789 – presumably the direct successor to the IMX689 in the Oppo Find X2 Pro. This IMX789 might be an Oppo Find X3 Pro exclusive, if the speculation turns out to be true.

A 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 13MP telephoto and 3MP macro rear camera array has been mooted for at least one of the new Oppo phones, but we don't have long to wait to find out for sure. Besides all the other premium features and flagship specs the Find X3 series will be bringing to the table, it looks as though the cameras will be something special too.