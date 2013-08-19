New 10-inch Asus VivoBook leaks

We've already been impressed with the 11.6-inch Asus S400C VivoBook and 14-inch S200 VivoBook, and it now looks like the Taiwanese company is looking to add a 10.1-inch model to the range.

Popping up on Swedish website SweClockers, the Asus VivoBook X102BA will be powered by a dual-core AMD A4-1200 CPU with Radeon HD 8180 graphics card, have 2GB of RAM and a 320GB hard drive.

This time, instead of going the Vivo Tab Smart Me400 or Vivo Tab RT tablet route, Asus has gone for a more traditional clamshell laptop design.

This means that it will also pack two USB 2.0 ports, a USB 3.0 port, HDMI, VGA, an SD card reader, Ethernet and a 3.5mm audio jack, as well as Bluetooth and 802.11 b/g/n, which is still a lot for a 10-incher.

Windows 8 before 8.1

Operating on Windows 8, according to SweClockers, the little Asus VivoBook will come bundled Microsoft Office Home & Student.

It says that it will be releasing in September, which means it will turn up just in time for the big Windows 8.1 update.

Reportedly, it will be on shelves for 330 euros, or about US$440 (about £280, AUD$478), though there's no word on if there will be a global release.

