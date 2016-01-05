HP's super slim 4K Ultrabook is thinner than the MacBook

Apple's MacBook has been heralded as one of the thinnest laptops in the world but that won't be the case after the HP EliteBook Folio G1.

Starting at $1,099 (about £737, AU$1,540), the EliteBook Folio G1 is a 12.5-inch enterprise Ultrabook toting a super slim design and Intel Core M power. It's a hair thinner than Apple's svelte laptop measuring just 0.49 inches thick (12.4mm) but a tad heavier, weighing 2.2 pounds (0.99kg). Comparatively, the MacBook measures 0.51-inches (13.1mm) and weighs 2.03 pounds (0.92kg).

The Folio G1 also edges out the MacBook on other fronts including a faster 1.2GHz Intel Core m7-6Y75 processor and an optional 4K (3,840 x 2,160) screen. Plus, it even comes with two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support, so users can charge and plug into an external monitor without needing an adapter.

Externally, the HP EliteBook Folio G1 features a CNC aluminum body and a glass trackpad. The 12-inch notebook also has a 180-degree piano hinge that allows the device to open completely flat.

The HP EliteBook Folio G1 will be available later this March direct from HP's website starting at $999 (about £677, AU$1,390).

HP EliteBook 1040 G3

While Intel's family of Skylake Core M-series chips are proving to hold their own, sometimes you need the power of a beefirer Core I-series processor and so HP has updated its EliteBook 1040 series with a new G3 model.

Building on what the EliteBook 1040 G2 great, the G3 sees the introduction of 6th generation Intel CPUs, USB-C charging and Bang & Olufsen speakers. The chassis hasn't changed much, but the G3 is fairly thin and light for a 14-inch laptop measuring 0.65-inches (165mm) thick and weighing 3.15 pounds (1.43kg).

Users will be able to configure their system with either an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM as well as a 512GB SSD.

Arriving later this month, the HP EliteBook 1040 G3's starting price begins at $1,199 (about £819, AU$1,671).

HP EliteBook 800 G3 series

Last but not least, HP has announced a new series of HP EliteBook 800 G3 notebooks. This includes the 12.5-inch 820 G3, 14-inch 840 G3 and 15.6-inch 850 G3.

All the new models are available with enhanced security features including self-encrypting storage drives, SmartCard readers and optional fingerprint readers. The notebooks are also outfitted with an enterprise minded keyboard that features DuraKeys, which HP claims will never fade over time.

Users will also be able to customize their configurations with either Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 processors. Meanwhile, storage and memory options are capped at a 1TB HDD or 512GB SSD and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. And there's quite a number of available operating systems to choose from including Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, FreeDOS 2.0 or NeoKylin 64.

However, there are a few limitations per model. Only the 840 and 850 can be optioned with a Ultra HD display, and the latter unit can be outfitted with discrete AMD Radeon R7 M365X graphics.

The HP EliteBook 800 G3 series is expected to be available in January starting at $949 (about £645, AU$1,323) for the 820 model.