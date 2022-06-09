Marvel’s Midnight Suns will mix superheroes with XCOM this October

By published

Superhero strategy

Marvel Midnight Suns SGF 2022
(Image credit: Firaxis Games)
Audio player loading…

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, an upcoming tactical RPG from Civilization and XCOM developer Firaxis, finally has a release date and a new cinematic trailer.

In Midnight Suns, you’ll take control of a roster of customizable – and highly recognizable – superheroes from across Marvel comics, including Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Magik, and Nico Minoru. After choosing your character, you’ll fight off an equally famous roster of supervillains to do what all good superheroes do – protect the innocent.

Announced in a new trailer that aired during Sumer Games Fest 2022, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will release on October 7. It’ll be making its way to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Check out the new cinematic trailer below and see which classic Marvel and X-Men characters you can spot.

The game itself will play similarly to XCOM, giving you a team of powerful individual characters to move around a third-person map and defeat squads of hostels in tactical, turn-based combat. It’ll also include light RPG mechanics, as you level up your squad, equip them with different ability-granting cards and use combine their abilities to dispatch your foes.

You’ll be squaring off against various villains throughout the game – with Spider-Man staple Venom popping up the trailer – to make your way to arch-nemesis Lilith, the mother of demons.

We can expect to hear more details and take a better look at the game in action closer to its release date.

Callum Bains
Callum Bains

Callum is TechRadar Gaming’s News Writer. You’ll find him whipping up stories about all the latest happenings in the gaming world, as well as penning the odd feature and review. Before coming to TechRadar, he wrote freelance for various sites, including Clash, The Telegraph, and Gamesindustry.biz, and worked as a Staff Writer at Wargamer. Strategy games and RPGs are his bread and butter, but he’ll eat anything that spins a captivating narrative. He also loves tabletop games, and will happily chew your ear off about TTRPGs and board games. 
See more Gaming news