Live
Oppo Find X5 launch live blog: watch Oppo’s flagship debut live
New camera flagships approach
By Tom Bedford published
Today yet another major smartphone is landing - the Oppo Find X5 series is the latest mobile to launch in February, which is proving a busy month for smartphones.
Following the Samsung Galaxy S22, Realme 9 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Nubia Red Magic 7, and happening just before annual smartphone conference MWC 2022, this is perhaps one of the biggest launches of the month, as it’s Oppo’s next flagship smartphone.
Well, one of the mobiles could be, but this is the launch of the Oppo Find X5 series, so we’ll likely see several smartphones. Hopefully we’ll also find out why this is the X5, when 2021 brought us the Oppo Find X3 series - what happened to X4?
The Oppo Find X5 launch takes places at 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am GMT / 7pm ACT - Oppo doesn’t sell its phones in the US hence the early launch there - and is being hosted on YouTube, as well as a few other places.
We already know a few things about the new phones like the MariSilicon X neural processing unit for improved photography, a cross-branding with Hasselblad and that it’ll use the Dimensity 9000 chipset.
In the build-up to the event, as well as during the live stream and afterwards, we’ll be bringing you all the analysis, news and opinions we have on whatever Oppo debuts, so keep checking back to this live blog over the course of the day for everything you need to know.
So what are we expecting to debut today?
Well, Oppo has been a bit coy, beyond telling us that the 'Oppo Find X5 series' is coming - that suggests there will be multiple phones, something we can also tell from pictures that have been shown, though the devices look really similar.
Beyond that, we're not too sure what else is coming, but the simple answer might be 'nothing'. We already know that Oppo will exhibit at annual tech conference MWC 2022, which kicks off in just four days, so perhaps it'll save its other announcements for then.
So, we hear you asking, why's this not the Find X4? Wasn't the last one the Find X3? (Pictured above).
Well, it was, but Chinese tech companies sometimes skip the name '4' for their fourth-generation devices, as in the country the number sounds very similar to the word 'death' so it's considered lucky. Some buildings in the country skip Floor 4, which we totally understand, as we certainly wouldn't want to live or work on 'Floor Death'.
Interestingly, one company that has eschewed this superstition is Oppo itself, which launched the Oppo Reno 4 a couple of years back. But the company has confirmed that the new devices are the X5s, so it's definitely skipping X4/
Welcome to TechRadar's Oppo Find X5 live blog - we're just settling in for the day, but will be updating this post a few times in the next two-and-a-bit hours before the event kicks off.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.