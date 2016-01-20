Minecraft cosplay or cardboard home cinema? Either way, you look stupid

Can't wait for/afford virtual reality? Who cares when you can get yourself a massively sub-par experience for a fraction of the price and look this good while doing it.

The Cardboard Home Cinema, currently selling on Firebox for £25 (about $35/AU$50), is a box that sits over your face and lets you watch movies from the privacy of your own head.

The idea is that you lay down while the smartphone/tablet slots into the top. There are even tiny cardboard people to give you that authentic cinema feeling.

The description is pretty liberal in its use of the words "comfort" and "ultimate cinema experience", but what does it matter when you're rocking it as hard as this guy?

And some people think virtual reality might die again. Hah.