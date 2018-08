Oculus Rift - the future of gaming or another short-lived gimmick? Is VR about to take off or are we happy sticking to our own world?

That's what we're discussing in this week's QuickRadar, and one of us is even wearing a headset to give you the full Oculus effect.

So choose your side and watch TechRadar debate whether the Rift can go from virtual to reality.

