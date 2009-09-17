Left 4 Dead 2 left for dead in Australia

Valve's insanely popular Left 4 Dead franchise hit a stumbling block this week, when the Australian Classification Board refused the sequel's classification.

Somewhat strangely, the classification system in Australia doesn't actually have an 18 rating on games, instead the maximum rating a game can achieve is 15+.



Left 4 Dead 2 was not granted this rating, which effectively means it is banned from sale Down Under.

High impact

One of the reasons the report gave for refusing the game's classification was that "the game contains violence that is high in impact and is therefore unsuitable for persons under 18 years to play".

It also noted that the "interactive nature of the game increases the overall impact of the frequent and intense depictions of violence. This coupled with the graphic depictions of blood and gore combine to create a playing impact which is high."

If you want to read the full report, then here's the full PDF, courtesy of www.news.com.au.

Via Kotaku (Australia)

Interestingly, the original Left 4 Dead was given a rating in Australia and is freely available to purchase.

The report did mention that a "minority" on the board didn't agree with the refusal of classification, which may prompt some sort of reconsideration.