SNK Neo Geo portable leaks

Is that an iPhone in your pocket or are you just... ah, no, it's a Neo Geo

Details of a new pocket version of the 90s Neo Geo console have leaked.

The new hardware is branded with original Neo Geo maker SNK's logo and its 2GB storage comes preloaded with 20 classic arcade games including the likes of Metal Slug and Fatal Fury.

Games are played on a 4.3-inch screen surrounded by a full complement of gaming controls.

In addition to the obligatory start and select buttons, there's a thumb stick and four game control buttons on the front. There are also four shoulder buttons on the top edge, as well as volume and brightness controls on the bottom edge.

It appears to be well specified on the connections front too, with a 3.5mm headphone socket, AV out socket, MiniUSB and an SD card slot.

iPhone aping

Disappointingly, a metal band around its edge means it bears more than a passing resemblance to the iPhone 4/4S and highlights some fairly unoriginal styling.

Many of the games included are available on the PSP title SNK Arcade Classics Vol.1 and as downloads from the PlayStation Store, but 90s nostalgics will surely be keen to get their hands on some "official" hardware to play them.

There's no price or release date from Famicom Plaza – the Japanese gaming blog that released the information – but we wait hopefully for confirmation of the new Neo Geo pocket console from SNK itself.

In the meantime we'll leave you with the full list of included games:

World Heroes

Ultimate 11

Top Player's Golf

Sengoku

Nam-1975

Mutation Nation

Last Resort

King of Monsters

Frenzy

Cyber Lip

Fatal Fury Special

Art of Fighting

Super Sidekicks

League Bowling

Metal Slug

Magical Lord

Baseball Stars Professional

Samurai Shodown

King of Fighters '94

Fatal Fury

From Famicom Plaza via The Verge