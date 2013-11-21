A white Xbox One controller surfaces on eBay to tease us all

Why must you torment us? WHY?

If you were among the masses who failed to bag a Microsoft employee-exclusive white Xbox One in the recent eBay auction, a mysterious user has just put up another for sale.

But if you've already pre-ordered a console, you might be interested to know that the same person is also offering a white controller separately.

You've got just under three days to go grab either, but considering the last white Xbox One sold for $11,300 (about £7006, AU$12193) don't expect it to come cheap. Seriously Microsoft, make these available to everyone already.

