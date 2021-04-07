Diablo 2 Resurrected technical alpha kicks off this weekend – here's how to apply

Blizzard has announced its running a technical alpha for Diablo 2 Resurrected this weekend, allowing pre-registered PC players to try out the remaster's single-player ahead of release.

This alpha test will allow selected players to try out Acts I and II of Diablo 2 Resurrected, which includes The Sightless Eye and The Secret of the Vizjerei. There will also be three playable classes available: Barbarian, Amazon and Sorceress. The full game is confirmed to release with a total of seven classes.

The alpha test will run from April 9 at 7am PDT / 3pm BST / 10am EDT (or 12am April 10 AEST) until April 12 at 10pm PDT (or April 12 at 1am EDT / 6am BST / 3pm AEST), with invitations to the alpha being sent out throughout April 9 in waves.

The aim of the test, and the reason it's limited to single-player, is (according to Blizzard) to allow the developer to focus on "early game systems, the three playable classes, and client performance data" while making sure fans are happy with the remaster's authenticity – though old cinematics are being used as a placeholder in this test.

"Our journey back to this iconic experience is about to begin. We are pleased to announce the Diablo II: Resurrected Single-player Technical Alpha, the first of multiple tests," Blizzard said blog post. "As diehard fans, we understand that many of you are itching to return to a game so fondly remembered. Still, we are also thrilled to welcome new players to experience this iconic classic, and we look forward to the feedback you all may share. We want to know if we’re upholding the authenticity of design with our new visuals and quality of life changes."

Blizzard has confirmed the full game will release with multiplayer and future tests will allow select fans to try this out too.

How to apply for Diablo 2 Resurrected alpha test

Blizzard has said that a limited amount of PC players who have pre-registered on the Diablo 2 Resurrected website will be able to download the technical alpha. But, if you want to try your luck then you can still opt-in right now. It's not guaranteed you will be selected, but it's possible you could be selected for a future Diablo 2 Resurrected test.

If you do manage to get an invite, there are a few things worth noting. Firstly, the invitations are being released in waves throughout April 9 so keep an eye on your inbox. If you get access then there's no cap to how long you can play or what level you reach, but your progress won't carry over to the full game. You'll also need an internet connection to download and play the test.

Perhaps most important to note is that this test is for PC players only. While Diablo Resurrected will release for consoles too, and future tests will include console players, right now you need a PC to take part in the test.

While Blizzard has said it still hasn't got a release date to share, Diablo 2 Resurrected is still scheduled to arrive sometime in 2021.

You can find out more about the Diablo 2 Resurrected technical alpha here.