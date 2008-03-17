Second Life creator steps down

Rosedale is stepping back from the day-to-day running of the company to become chairman

Linden Lab founder Philip Rosedale, the man behind Second Life, is to resign from his role as head of the company he founded back in 1999.

Mr Rosedale wrote on the Second Life blog: "I will be 100 per cent involved and fulltime at Linden Lab. Second Life is my life's work, and I am not going anywhere."

Rosedale is stepping back from the day-to-day running of the company to become chairman and work on strategy and design.

Listing moves closer

Despite recent criticism focused on technical flaws and difficulty level for first-time users, as well as notably increased competition in the sector, Linden Labs was ”absolutely in the ballpark of profitability”, according to a recent Financial Times interview with current chairman Mitch Kapor.

Kapor also claimed that the company would be able to go public on its current financial numbers.