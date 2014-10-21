Intel plans to conquer the lounge (and your office) with this little device

The first Intel-powered HDMI dongle has gone on sale on a popular Chinese retailing website, and while it is still more expensive than other ARM-powered dongles, it is also far more powerful.

The device, called the Meegopad T01, is the first of many of its type that are likely to be built with an Intel Bay Trail Atom processor in the build up to Christmas.

At $125 (about £77, AU$142), it supports Windows 8.1, Android and Linux, making it a more compelling option for businesses who might be interested in using it as a thin client like the Dell Wyse Cloud Connect.

The rest of the configuration is reminiscent of what you could find in the Pipo W2 (or indeed in any recently announced Baytrail-based tablet) bar the display, the cameras and the battery.

There's either 1GB or 2GB of RAM, 16GB or 32GB onboard storage, a microSD slot, a HDMI port, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, two microUSB plus a USB 2.0 port and a 10W PSU.

Intel is systematically going wherever ARM is going and offering a comparable alternative based mostly on its BayTrail Atom processor family.