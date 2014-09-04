Dell adds to its extensive line of enterprise computing devices

Dell has launched several computing devices aimed at enterprise users. New units include two additions to the Latitude series, a hybrid laptop/tablet, a ruggedized laptop and two OptiPlex PCs.

The Latitude 14 3000 and 5000 are thinner and lighter than previous generation Latitude devices. Users receive up to 1TB of storage. The device comes in Full HD or touch displays. The 3000 series comes in a 14-inch display, while the 5000 comes in a 17-inch display. The Latitude 3000 Series starts at $640 (about £389 or AU$685) and is currently available in Asia. The 5000 will be available on September 25th. Dell has not set a price for the device.

The Latitude 13 7000 2-in-1 device, is a notebook-style laptop that features a detachable 13-inch tablet. It features a touchscreen display with full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. The 7000 is packed with a Broadwell Intel HD Graphics 5300 processor and 30 watt-hours of battery life. The device will be available for $1,199 (about £728 or AU$1,283) in mid-October.

For a preview of the Latitude 7000, click here.

The Dell Latitude 14 Rugged laptop features fourth-generation Intel CoreTM i3, i5 or i7 dual-core processors. It comes in a 14.0" HD 1366 x 768 outdoor-readable display that features a resistive touchscreen. The Latitude 14 Rugged comes with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of mobility solid state drives and 6-cell (65 Whr) or 9-cell (97 Whr) lithium-ion batteries. Dell has no set price for the customizable rugged laptops.

OptiPlex

Dell has also unveiled the OptiPlex 9020 and 3020 desktops.

The 9020 and 3020 feature a micro chassis that can come as small as 14.2 x 6.9 x 16.4 inches. The 9020 can come with up to Intel CoreTM i7 processors, Intel HD graphics, and Intel® vPro systems management. Both can be mounted five different ways in order to manage space and aesthetics. The 3020 can feature an Intel 4th generation CoreTM i5 Quad Core, CoreTM i3 Dual Core, or Pentium Dual Core and Celeron Dual Core processor.

The OptiPlex Micro units start at $499 (about £303 or AU$534) and are currently available worldwide.