Acer brings a ton of new machines to IFA 2015

Acer has unveiled a selection of new laptops, desktops and convertibles at IFA 2015 as it aims to have just about every base covered in the computing sector.

The firm is debuting no more than seven new machines and the line-up is headed up by a pair of powerful Aspire V Nitro ultrabooks. The 2015 versions of the popular series are packed with shiny-new Skylake Intel Core processors, support for up to 32GB DDR4 memory, Nvidia GeForce graphics and SATA III SSD/SSHD/HDD options are available. Coming in both 15-inch and 17-inch display sizes, the 15-inch version now also has a touchscreen.

The 'Black Edition' offers even more power in the shape Nvidia GeForce GTX960M graphics with up to 4GB GDDR5 graphics RAM and lightning fast NVMe PCIe SSDs usually only available in enterprise servers. the Aspire V 15 nitro starts at €899 whereas the Aspire V 17 Nitro gets going at €999 and both of them, plus the 'Black Edition', will be out later this month.

Aspire V 13

Staying with notebooks, the mid-range Aspire V 13 series is another to get a Skylake-shaped refresh and alongside that it offers Intel HD graphics plus up to 16GB DDR3L of system memory. Coming in steel black and platinum white, the range is just 19.65mm thin and weighs just 1.5kg.

Enterprises can be safe in the knowledge that the Acer CrystalEye HD webcam on board allows the laptop to be Skype for Business-certified and when it is released in October pricing will start at €699.

Aspire R 13

Convertibles are another strand to Acer's strategy and the Acer Aspire R 13 now has a whopping six modes (laptop, display, tent, pad, ezel and stand) thanks to the Acer Ezel Aero Hinge. Alongside the expected Skylake refresh, the USB Type-C port on board supports Intel's Thunderbolt 3 standard and as such offers speeds of up to 40Gbps (eight times faster than USB 3.0).

Wireless connections are given a boost through a Qualcomm VIVE 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi complete with Qualcomm MU tech and the new precision touchpad improves accuracy and performance. It is out in October and prices start at €1099.

Chromebook R 11

Rounding off the notebooks is Acer's first ever convertible Chromebook. The Chromebook R 11 has four modes (laptop, pad, display and tent) and comes with a basic spec sheet that includes an Intel Celeron chip, 2x2 MIMO 802.11ac wireless, USB 3.0 port and fast boot.

It also has a 11.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) LED-backlit LCD screen with wide viewing angle and integrated 10-point touch screen plus an HD webcam with HDR imaging and will cost just €299 when it is released in November.

Aspire U5 Series

Not wanting to leave out the desktop, the Aspire U5 Series consists of an All-in-One PC that is just 37mm thick and has a sleek stand that takes up next-to-no space. Under the hood it has a Skylake Intel Core i5 or i7 chip, Nvidia GeForce graphics, up to 16GB memory, and an Intel RealSense camera that brings Windows Hello to the table. This is all displayed on a 10-point multi-touch full HD screen and it is due out in October for €999.

Revo Build Series Mini PC

Last but by no means least is Acer's Revo Build Series Mini PC that brings a modular option to its range. Made up of 'Blocks', the 125x125mm box can be customised with all manner of different options and the only base components are an Intel Celeron or Pentium chip with Intel HD Graphics and system memory. It is out in October with prices starting at €199 and there are sure to be plenty of 'Blocks' released in due course.