Intel unveils Braswell entry-level CPU and 20 new Chromebook designs

Intel has announced a new 14nm processor designed for smaller form factor devices, in addition to a further push to get Google Chromebooks out into the wild.

Kirk Skaugen, SVP and GM of the PC Client Group at Intel, unveiled the chip giant's PC plans in his keynote address at this year's Intel Developer Forum in Shenzhen, China.

The new chip, codenamed Braswell, well be an Atom-based microarchitecture catering for the entry-level market. The aim is to lower building material costs and improve performance, but we have no details yet on its spec.

Chromebook support

Intel is going all in with Chromebook, with more than 20 new designs planned for this year alone. This is part of a push to bring "thin PC" costs down as low as $199 (£120, AU$215).

"In the value clamshell space, we're now aggressively supporting Chrome around the world. Last year we had only four designs on Chrome. Today I can announce that this year we'll have over 20 designs on Chrome as that becomes a more important operating system around the world," Skaugen said.

The affordability of Chromebooks has helped sales grow significantly over the last year, despite an overall dip in PC growth.

Via PC World