AMD clarifies GPU, Battlefield 4 bundle: It's not across the board

When AMD announced its latest GPU, the Radeon R9 270, earlier this week, it outed alongside it a new Battlefield 4 bundle.

The deal sounded as sweet as sundae-topping cherry: Purchase any R9 graphics card, get a free copy of BF4. Turns out, the bundle has a one major caveat, and AMD has provided clarification to the offer.

Acknowledging that its initial press alert "was not clear," the chipmaker said that while all AMD Radeon R9 series cards are "theoretically eligible for the promotion," because the bundle is administered by the company's channel partners, it's up to them to decide which R9 SKUs include BF4.

To help customers find retailers and add-in-board partners how the game bundle is being offered, AMD said it will keep this portal up to date with BF4-qualifying SKUs and promotions that it is aware of.

Battlefield 4 bundle availability

AMD pointed out two spots with Battlefield 4-enabled SKUs; XFX and Sapphire.

At Sapphire, BF4 is packaged with a Dual-X R9 270X 2GB GDDR5 board.

Over at XFX, the promotion applies to any Radeon R9 270 or R9 270X card. Interestingly, the company is offering the bundle to those who purchased a card before November 12, unlike the November 13 date cited by AMD.

Unfortunately for those who missed AMD's November 13 cut-off date, the company said it couldn't make the game bundle available retroactively because of contractual agreements with EA/DICE.

However, AMD will be giving away 1,000 BF4 codes through its social networks in the coming weeks as a goodwill gesture.

Check its Facebook and Twitter page for more information on when those giveaways are going down.