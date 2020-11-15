Businesses can get a free website builder here, with no strings attached

Small businesses now have the option of signing up for a free website builder from UENI, with no strings attached, as part of a new campaign. Although small businesses make up a huge proportion of the economy in most markets, many still do not have an online presence. UENI’s plan to build every small business a free website by Christmas aims to change that.

Unlike traditional website builders, UENI combines technological and operational processes to construct a high-quality site. Rather than receiving a DIY tool kit, businesses receive an almost complete website, one that is ready in less than three days after signing up.

UENI promises to deliver a quick turnaround for fully functional websites with the gift-giving season just around the corner. The company boasts that it can build thousands of websites a day and is encouraging any interested parties to sign up here.

Too good to be true?

Although a free website sounds too good to be true initially, UENI is offering its services without any catch – customers are free to remain on the free plan indefinitely. However, it is true that many businesses, once they’ve made the most of the free plan, might want to become paid customers.

Some limits that are placed on the free service, including those relating to page views and sales, might become too restrictive over time. At that point, businesses can choose to upgrade. It is worth noting, though, that UENI has relaxed the limitations that come with its free plan in light of the fact that many businesses are struggling due to the coronavirus.

The website building space has developed markedly in recent years and has become much more accessible to individuals and businesses that have no coding experience. Now, with UENI’s new campaign, website building has also become accessible to firms that were worried about whether they had enough budget to create their own online presence.