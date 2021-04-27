It’s high time we give the best wireless gaming headsets their time in the spotlight. Although sound quality may not be as good as physical digital audio connections – at least to the most discerning listeners, the best wireless gaming headsets still deliver immersive sound that’s more than good enough for most gamers.

However, It’s really the freedom of not being tethered to a cable that allows the best wireless gaming headsets to bring in their own host of benefits to the table. Not only can you have a clutter-free gaming experience, but you can also move around freely, sit farther from your PC or console, or just recline back and relax in your gaming chair while gaming – things you typically can’t do when you have a wired gaming headset on. That’s without mentioning that they’re more travel-friendly.

Whether you are a newbie in the world of wireless peripherals or already have a wireless mouse and a wireless keyboard and just want to further enjoy the benefits of cable-free gaming, we’ll set you off on the right path with our picks of the best wireless gaming headset. Scratch that. Our list is all you need to find a good one.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer’s BlackShark V2 series has some of the best affordable gaming headsets right now, but it’s the V2 Pro that really shines, showcasing its great sound quality and game-specific audio customizations (via the app) while keeping things wireless. Depending on the size of your home, you can step away from your PC and grab a snack or drink without needing to take it off and put it back on again.

For added versatility, Razer also gave it a 3.5mm audio cable – just in case a USB port isn’t on hand – and a great battery life so you wouldn’t need to charge after every game. Finally, because it’s on the lighter side and has a solid black design (not counting the neon-green Razer logo on the earcups), you won’t hesitate taking these with you on the plane or the train.

Read the full review: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

2. SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless Best for multimedia listening Specifications Connectivity: 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth Wireless range: 12 hours Battery life: 20+ hours Weight: 376g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AU $300.64 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent sound quality + Comfortable + Lag-free Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Placement of control wheels could be better

SteelSeries’s Arctis headsets are some of the best sounding gaming headsets, touting near-audiophile sound quality that makes them just as good for listening to music as they are for gaming. The Arctis 9 Wireless doesn’t fall far from the tree, despite missing the Arctis Pro ’s dedicated DAC. This cableless headset delivers clean detailed sound, which is even more impressive when you realize you're only wirelessly connected.

If you don’t want to keep plugging and unplugging that 2.4GHz wireless receiver, Bluetooth connectivity is on hand as well. Ideally, you can leave that wireless receiver plugged on your main device, and simply connect the headphones to other devices via Bluetooth for convenience. The fact that it's lag-free and comfortable thanks to its plush earpads and ski goggle suspension strap is just a bonus. This pair is one of our favorite headsets out there, wireless or otherwise. Just keep in mind that you’ll be paying a premium for it.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless

(Image credit: Audeze)

3. Audeze Penrose X Best for gamers with an audiophile-level palate Specifications Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, 3.5mm Wireless range: About 6 meters (unconfirmed) Battery life: 15 hours Weight: 320g Reasons to buy + Exceptional sound quality + Compatible with PC + Wireless or wired functionality Reasons to avoid - Underlying hissing noise - Tight clamping force

Its epic name aside – for the novice, it’s pronounced like Odyssey, Homer’s famous ancient Greek poem – there’s a lot to love about the Audeze Penrose X, even if there are also a couple of things you might not. This contentious set of cans has immaculate audiophile-approved sound, hardly a surprise with Audeze’s reputation and the planar magnetic drivers. It also has one of the widest soundstages we’ve ever experienced on a gaming headset, not to mention a terrific mic.

If comfort is your top priority, you’re going to want to break these gaming headsets in, as they are notorious for clamping on users’ heads tight enough to trigger headaches. That’s certainly disappointing considering its exorbitant price tag. However, if you want the best of the best when it comes to sound, soundstage and mic performance, all of which definitely matter in gaming, it’s more than worth the effort.

Read the full review: Audeze Penrose X

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4. Xbox Wireless Headset Best for Xbox gamers Specifications Connectivity: Xbox wireless Wireless range: 6 meters (Xbox), 10 meters (other compatible devices) Battery life: Up to 15 hours Weight: 312g TODAY'S BEST DEALS AU $149.95 View at Microsoft AU Reasons to buy + Booming bass + Completely customizable audio + Great quality-of-life features Reasons to avoid - Weak mic monitoring

With console gaming, wireless is indeed the way. Luckily, Xbox’s wireless headset has a six-meter range that lets you sit back and lounge on the couch with your friends. Perfect for gaming, this set of cans delivers booming, distortion-free bass and phenomenal audio performance, especially for that affordable price.

Adding to its value are clever design decisions and a small trove of features like the clever auto-mute feature on the mic and customizable EQ. The fact that it comes with ultra-soft ear cups and a reasonable clamping force makes it perfect for long gaming sessions. This is the best wireless gaming headset for you if you’re an Xbox Series X or Series S gamer. You might not be impressed by its plain design, but there’s no doubt you’ll be blown away by its performance.

Read the full review: Xbox Wireless Headset

(Image credit: Logitech)

5. Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Best-looking ultra-lightweight wireless headset Specifications Connectivity: Lightspeed wireless via USB Wireless range: Up to 20 meters Battery life: Up to 29 hours Weight: 278g TODAY'S BEST DEALS AU $219 View at Ebay AU $229 View at mwave AU $279 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Decent sound + Incredibly lightweight + Long range Reasons to avoid - Short battery life with RGB lighting on - Logitech G Hub software is finicky

RGB lighting is not common on wireless gaming headsets for good reason: they are a massive drain on battery life. That hasn’t stopped Logitech from slapping on a total of six RGB zones on the Logitech G733 Lightspeed, however. And, it is certainly worth the effort, even if it does drop the headset’s battery life down from 29 hours to only 20 hours – which really isn’t bad considering the competition.

There’s also a lot more to love here beyond the RGB. The unique angular ear cups and removable suspension strap headband are a breath of fresh air, while their ultra-lightweight design and soft earpads make them extremely comfortable to wear for long periods. Finally, the sound quality, while not audiophile, is surprisingly good, touting the DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound feature and audio that’s Discord-certified. As a bonus, the mic has BLUE VO!CE filters integration so you can fine-tune how you sound to others, and fun accessories are on hand.