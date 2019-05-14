Appian and UiPath join forces to drive digital automation in the enterprise

Appian and UiPath have announced a new technology alliance aimed at driving fast and high-impact digital automation for enterprises.

The partnership between the two companies includes a no-code integration between Appian and UiPath which is now available on the Appian AppMarket.

Together Appian and UiPath are making it faster and easier for businesses to deploy enterprise automation solutions which help bring people, robots and systems together resulting in improved customer experience, efficiency and operational performance.

Better together

Chief Product Officer at UiPath, Param Kahlon explained how the new partnership will allow businesses to integrate their robotic process automation (RPA) efforts with their business process initiatives, saying:

“Our alliance with Appian, together with bi-directional ‘no-code’ integration, enables our joint customers to easily integrate their RPA and business process management initiatives. This is delivering an end-to-end ‘automation first’ approach where robot, system, and human activities are orchestrated uniformly to deliver accelerated digital transformation. As our customers adopt UiPath enterprise RPA technology at an unprecedented rate, the benefit of this alliance becomes even more important.”

UiPath's Enterprise RPA Platform delivers rapid automation of manual, rules-based repetitive processes and has been used to automate millions of tasks for both business and government organizations all over the world while Appian's low-code platform allows developers to move from idea to applications 20 times faster than traditional development.

Appian's Vice President of Product, Malcolm Ross praised the new partnership, saying:

“We believe companies need a simpler way to create powerful software applications. Our partnership with UiPath enables the seamless customer experience and operational efficiency that organizations need, and our low-code platform assures the fastest time-to-value in the industry.”