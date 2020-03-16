Antivirus deal: this Bitdefender discount gets you 60% off the world's best antivirus

There appears to increasingly be more hacks, malware and viruses occurring than before, and if you're one of the many that currently find yourself working from home then you want to protect your tech at all cost.

Probably the easiest way of protecting your self online at home remains downloading and installing the best antivirus software - and according to our in-depth security software testing, the world's best antivirus is still Bitdefender.

And you're in luck, because currently the provider has got an incredible 60% discount on its Total Security plan. As well as allowing you to protect up to five devices, the plan also gives you complete protection for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android.

But the good news doesn't stop there, if you're based in the UK you could be getting this for even cheaper. Rather than paying £28 for a year of coverage, with this Amazon deal you'd be paying just £19.99!

Still unsure? Keep scrolling to read this Bitdefender deal in full. Remember, with this discount you'd effectively be paying around $3/£3 a month for online security - which we think is pretty great.

Why do we rank Bitdefender so highly?

It's due to a multitude of reasons why we rank and continue to rank Bitdefender Total Security as the world's best antivirus, all of equal importance to the customer. Not only does it cover all your antivirus needs and deflects all possible threats coming your way - it also is extremely user-friendly and straightforward. Below we have listed our top five reasons for why we consider this antivirus software to be the best.

Protects all systems: If you’re worrying that it won’t be able to defend your device, Bitdefender’s Total Security 2020 covers Android, Mac and iOS systems. Security: In our rigorous tests, we found that Bitdefender was one of the most impressive services out there for pure blocking of malicious software. So it will give you peace of mind once installed. Anonymity: All of its antivirus software seeks to ensure you remain anonymous online, also offering file encryption, firewall and anti-spam perks. Affordable: Despite its lofty position in our best antivirus countdown, Bitdefender still has extremely competitive prices in comparison to other antivirus software. No compromise necessary: Bitdefender says that all of its antivirus software preserves your battery and the speed of your devices, so they keep running smoothly. We found that it doesn’t significantly interfere with your system’s speed or battery life, unlike other antivirus software.