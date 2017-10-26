Amaysim aims for SIM-only smackdown with two supercheap new plans

For those smartphone owners that aren’t huge on data consumption but still want to use their phone as, well, a phone, Australian teclo Amaysim has launched two incredibly affordable SIM-only plans to tick those specific two boxes.

Both the company's new $10 and $20 options include unlimited talk and text to standard numbers in Australia, while their data allowances are 1GB and 2.5GB respectively. Amaysim uses a system called “renewals” which are essentially month-to-month plans that last 28 days and have no lock-in contract.

For comparison, the closest available month-to-month plans on Virgin and Optus (who, like Amaysim, both operate using the Optus 4G network) are $30 for 2.5GB and $35 for 1.5GB respectively. It's worth noting that both of the latter plans do offer more included extras than Amaysim, such as certain music streaming services not counting towards the data cap, and month-to-month data rollover.

Conveniently, Amaysim has just opened up an online store where you can purchase outright handsets at excellent prices, to go with your affordable SIM-only plan.

According to a recent study from market research firm Telsyte, there are 10 million Australians who use less than 1GB of data a month, and it's this section of the market that Amaysim hopes to corner with these new plans.