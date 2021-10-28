A free Metroid Dread demo is now available for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has released a free demo for Metroid Dread, which is available to download now from the Nintendo Switch eShop. The demo is available in all regions, so everyone can try it out.

It's great to see such a high-profile game like Metroid Dread get a demo, as more players can see if it’s worth the $60/£49.99/AU$$79.95 asking price before making a purchase.

It also serves as a nice early Halloween treat for those looking for a few minutes of entertainment on their Switch. If you own a Nintendo Switch OLED, Metroid Dread is also a fine showcase for the system's new display, thanks to its inky blacks and colorful sci-fi setting.

While the free demo is a no-brainer (if you’ve got the space on your Switch), there are some things to consider before you buy the full game.

In our Metroid Dread review, Senior Gaming Writer Adam Vjestica praised how polished and refined the game is and the challenging boss fights, saying “Metroid Dread won’t disappoint.”

However, he found the structure of the game too familiar for series' veterans, and noted that “those who are tired of retreading familiar ground, temper your expectations accordingly.”

Analysis: more free Switch demos, please

It’s great to see Nintendo continue to release demos for its big-name titles; so far we've seen demos for Monster Hunter Rise, Pikmin 3, and Bravely Default 2 to name but a few.

While demos are not as common on PS5 and Xbox Series X, Sony has begun to provide demos/free trials for its acclaimed PS5 titles, with six-hour trials of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and Sackboy: A Big Adventure for those in the UK. The catch is, though, that the trial timer starts counting down as soon as you begin downloading the game.

Demos of games are always welcomed as a consumer-friendly practice, letting gamers try before they buy it (especially as full-price games are available as a download anyway, and there’s an easy mechanism of delivery). It’s also a great way for gamers to discover other genres of games they wouldn’t normally buy.

So please, Nintendo, keep the demos coming.

