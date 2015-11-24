How to create a website with Google Sites

Sites is a Google service that helps you create websites. You can use the freely available web service to create dynamic and interactive websites with just a few clicks. No HTML knowledge is required!

By default, Sites uses a WYSIWYG editor. Its interface also accommodates advanced users who wish to manually edit HTML code.

Because Google Sites is a Google service, before you can use it to build websites you'll need to first sign up for a free Google account. Fire up your web browser and head to the Google Sites website to register a new account.

If you're already registered with any other Google service, such as Gmail, you can use the same credentials to log into Google Sites.

Once you've logged in, you're dropped off at the Sites bare-bones dashboard. From here, follow the walkthrough below to craft a great-looking new website in a matter of minutes.