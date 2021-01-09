How to build a website using Bluehost

Building a website can seem scary and overwhelming at first, but it is actually now something anyone can do. That’s right, even if you have limited design skills, and little to no web development skills. Tons of drag-and-drop website builders are around to make website creation a lot more easier than it would have been years ago.

We've put together a list of the best website builder software around

These are the best web hosting services for your website

Also check out our roundup of the best web design software

Why Bluehost?

Bluehost is one of the biggest names in web hosting, thriving in the market because of their proven track record in uptime and speed. But what sets Bluehost apart from tons of other hosting companies is their passion in helping everyone create a digital footprint, which is essentially a chance to make it and thrive in this day and age when a huge chunk of potential customers are found behind monitors and keyboards.

That being said, Bluehost offers a WordPress hosting solution with all the elements you’re going to need for your site. This hosting solution is perfect for multiple low traffic websites, and as soon as you sign up for a WordPress hosting plan, Bluehost will ensure you have the latest and most secure version of WordPress installed before you start building. Daily updates are also provided for your WordPress plan after account creation to ensure your site stays up to date.

Moreover, Bluehost provides hundreds of free themes you can work on once you create an account. Installation of any of these themes is a breeze, and you can start editing them instantaneously. Bluehost’s WordPress hosting will give you powerful site management tools you can use and 24/7 support to help you every step of the way.

(Image credit: Bluehost)

Building your website

As a website is an essential element of the success of any business, it’s not unusual for business owners to splurge in the creation of what would be the face of their brand. The good news is that they don’t have to splurge anymore, or be a seasoned programmer or an expert web and graphic designer to create an awesome website in a matter of minutes.

Here’s how easy it is to build a website with Bluehost:

1. Get your domain

Head over to Bluehost’s home page and click on Get Started.

Once you do, you will be taken to the pricing page. Bluehost has four hosting plans that you can choose from depending on your needs.

The company's basic plan is recommended for beginners, and if you think your site won’t be needing multiple websites anytime soon. It costs a meager $2.95 per month and includes 50GB of SSD storage, a free SSL certificate, unmetered bandwidth, and many other perks. If you want to kick it up a notch for a few bucks more, you can go with the Plus plan for $5.45 per month. It offers the same awesome hosting performance, with a few more.

Choice Plus will give you even more perks such as free site backup for a year, while their highest tier, Pro, costs only $13.95 per month, with all the perks in the lower tiers plus a whole lot more. You can check their plan pricing and inclusions here .

This time, we’ll choose the one that costs only $2.95 per month. Alternatively, if you have already seen the plans and have a better choice in mind, go ahead and choose that plan. When you’ve chosen your plan making sure that your site’s needs can and will be met, you are ready to proceed to step 2. If you want to spend a little more time going over each plan and the benefits your site actually needs, feel free to do so. It’s best not to rush things when it comes to the crucial elements of your site’s backend.

(Image credit: Bluehost)

2. Choose a domain name

As soon as you select the plan you’re going with, you will be asked for your domain name. Note that Bluehost will give you a free domain for an entire year, and you can renew with fees after that.

Make sure to have a final domain name before signing up. Although this can easily be changed in the future, doing so makes your site conspicuous to viewers, which can hurt your reputation. Take a few minutes if you think you should, or you can refer to this page for tips. Guidelines will include choosing a domain name that represents your brand in the best way, and one that is neither too short nor too long. Take as much time as you need in deciding what domain name you want for your business, which is essentially how your customers will remember it before starting the website building process.

After setting a domain name, you will be asked to fill out registration details. As soon as you complete the registration process, you’re ready to proceed to step 3.

Note that once you’re logged in to your Bluehost account, Bluehost will install WordPress for you. From there, you’re on your own.

(Image credit: Bluehost)

3. Set up your account via WordPress

This is where the fun starts. Note that you can edit your site from inside Bluehost and via WordPress, wherever you’re most comfortable. You’ll eventually be familiar with using both, but for the purpose of this tutorial, we will go with the easier option, which is via WordPress.

Once you’re signed in to Bluehost, click on My Sites from the menu on the left side, right below Home. Depending on the number of websites you currently have, click on the site you’re working on. As soon as you log into your WordPress account, you will be taken to your WordPress dashboard.

4. Start editing your website

Bluehost gives you tons of free for use theme options which you can view by category, to make selecting the best one easier. From the menu on the left dashboard, hover your mouse over Appearance, and click on Themes. Themes are grouped accordingly, making it easier to search for any theme that you feel will work. You can view the featured themes, popular themes, and the latest themes easily by clicking on your selection. Before clicking on “Activate” after installing, you should have spent all the time you needed going over each theme, including all the features that will work best with your niche.

Once you’ve selected the perfect theme for your niche, click on Install and Activate to apply the theme. Note that you can preview each of the themes you see so you can get a better look. You are able to customize any theme you choose, so don’t feel constrained to the elements that the theme offers.

5. Add your details

By clicking on Dashboard on the far left, you will see an option to customize your site. You can also choose to click on Settings, and then go to General. Here you can add a title, a tagline, edit links, add media, and do a lot more.

6. Personalize your home page

Your home page is how you will welcome your visitors, that’s why taking the time to make sure it is both easy to navigate and very informative at the same time. Your menu will have the links to the important parts of your website, so making it easy to navigate by providing all the necessary clickable links that will take your users to those parts is just as essential as having a home page.

To personalize your home page, hover your mouse over Appearance, and then click on Menus. From here, you will be given the options to add pages. These can be pages, posts, or categories, all designed to help make navigation easier for your visitor. Each time you find a page to add, simply click on Add to Menu. Anything you add can be changed or removed anytime as you’re editing your page, so don’t worry about making a mistake here.

Once you’re done selecting which pages you’d like to add, simply click on Save Menu. Go back to your Home Page and you’ll see the menu added. Feel free to go back anytime you miss something or want to remove anything you’ve already added.

That’s it! You’re done. You’ve just successfully created a website from scratch, and you’re ready to create a digital footprint to spearhead your venture’s success. Your website is only the beginning of your journey, and though the first step is always the most difficult, do-it-yourself website builders make it a lot easier.

Next steps

Now that you have a website, you can easily add blog content, ecommerce links and CTA buttons, and so much more to your website. Each time you’re personalizing your website, you’re creating a name for your brand that will be remembered. Your services are another story altogether, but having a website that users can appreciate usually sets the tone.

You may or may not be prepared for the steps that follow after building a powerful and awesome website for your business. Steps such as keyword research, setting up Google Analytics, SEO, social media integration will eventually need to be looked into, but there’s absolutely no rush if you want to take it easy, one step at a time. For now, enjoy your newly-built website and welcome your guests.