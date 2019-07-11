Best medical billing services of 2019

Deploying a billing solution for your medical practice means you need something that will properly integrate with existing patient medical record software and preferably also run within an overall administrative platform for your practice. Additionally, all transaction records need to be digitally secure and HIPAA compliant along with the rest of your network infrastructure for handling protected health information (PHI).

Luckily, most vendors offer a medical billing solution that covers all this, either as a standalone or integrated with an EHR (Electronic Health Record) and PM (Practice Management) suite of services. This means you can seamlessly move between applications without having to login separately for each.

Even better, a lot also offer this as a cloud-based platform which means you can access patient records and check billing on the go, rather than only in the office. This also means not having to invest upfront in expensive hardware upfront, or worry about IT compliance and security.

Additionally, don't be surprised if the vendors listed here also provide a clearing service as part of the billing set-up, to ensure that payments are flagged if there may be a problem, so you're less likely to waste time chasing unpaid bills.

Here we'll feature the best among the medical billing services, who can offer various degrees of outsourcing and management when it comes to making sure that your practice gets paid for its treatments, no matter the size and number of patients you deal with.

Image Credit: AdvancedMD (Image credit: AdvancedMD)

The outsourced solution for large practices

Fully managed

Flexible management options

Learning curve

AdvancedMD offers an outsourced medical billing solution that runs in the cloud. There are no long-term contract terms, and it offers flexibility in how it's managed. This is not least in that you can delegate the management of the services between your own in-house team or AdvancedMD's own. If you go for the latter, AdvancedMD may provide suggestions on improving financial performance. The software is also scaleable so it can grow with your practice.

As expected, AdvancedMD's billing services fully integrate with their EHR and practice management solutions, which offers benefits for general efficiency and cost-savings across the board. The full suite is comprehensive to the point where it does require significant training to become properly competent with the system, though.

This is also AdvancedMD's strength, though, as it's set up to work for large practices with a diverse range of specialist needs. For pricing you would need to speak to sales, who may be able to offer different tiers according to whether you pay a monthly fee for the billing serivces, or a percentage cost based on each transaction subject to a minimum volume of encounters.

Image Credit: drchrono (Image credit: drchrono)

An easy all-round service

Flexible approach

Simplified automation

No training fees

drchrono also offers an integrated medical billing solution as part of its EHR and practice management suite of services. Like AdvancedMD, drchrono allows practices to outsource all billing or keep it in-house, but also caters for hybrid approaches according to patient volume, which could especially favor smaller practices who aren't yet sure if they require a full revenue cycle management (RCM) service.

A particularly good feature is the ability to ensure that the same billing codes are consistently used for the same procedures, and it's easy to set up profiles for ICD-10, CPT, HCPCS and NDC. There's also automation built into form filling, so that once you'd made your clinical notes and set up billing in drchrono, your HCFA 1500 forms will be generated automatically.

Pricing varies according to need and volume, but expect a monthly charge of somewhere between 5-10% and especially toward the lower end of the range. Unlike AdvancedMD, there are no initial training fees.

Overall, drchrono is a well supported and easy to use platform, and whether you use its billing serivces as a standalone or integrated service, you're unlikely to encounter much in the way of problems with it.

Image Credit: Human Medical (Image credit: Human Medical)

A full service RCM billing solution

Full RCM

Good costing

Flexible solution

Human Medical offers a cloud-based platform that is not just a billing service but a full revenue cycle management (RCM) solution, which can integrate with their EHR software. The company offers to cover both billing and coding to ICD-10 standards so that you can spend less time in admin work.

Human Medical use a combination of software and human supervision to work through your billing process, to make sure billing errors are spotted and corrected before entry. They will also chase down claims with insurance companies, not least denied and miss-adjudicated claims, which can especially removed an element of stress and frustration that could otherwise be time-consuming for practice employees.

Costs are very reasonable, with no charge for training and no monthly fees, and instead fees taken as a percentage. Like above this can be anywhere between 5-10%, though expect it to be at the lower end of the scale, though there is a minimum $500 per month spend.

Overall, Human Medical offer a pretty flexible billing solution that can allow for smoother running of your practice. The only potential negative is that they do not currently offer a Practice Management (PM) platform, though this might work out fine if you already have a good platform for that in place.

Image Credit: Athena Health (Image credit: athenaCollector)

The really simple medical billing solution

Easy deployment

Easy to use

Automated billing rules

athenaCollector is a very easy to use billing platform that relies heavily on automation to ensure payments are made, processed, and paid. This makes it closer to being a revenue cycle management (RCM) service, covering not just billing but also coding, scrubbing, and following up unpaid claims. Their rules engine provides an automated way to detect errors or potential processing problems, not least by checking against its own database of insurance rules and eligibility criteria, which it does before a patient is even booked in.

The system itself is simple to navigate, with information presented in an accessible way that makes it easy to understand how to operate it. Training requirements are kept minimal, though modules are provided to provide this to users as required. Support is strong, and athenaCollector have a 90-day minimum contract term which is short compared to market norms.

Simplicity really is the key here: athenaCollector is fast to deploy, simple to use, and stops any part of the billing process from becoming complicated or a headache for your staff.

Image Credit: CareCloud (Image credit: CareCloud)

Simple and easy to use

User-friendly

Full RCM

CareCloud Concierge is a fully managed revenue cycle management (RCM) suite to cover all your medical billing service needs. It mixes a combination of intelligence, analytics, and a back-office team to ensure smooth and successful payment processes and less stress for you and your employees. They can take claim submissions either electronically or via paper to get claims to payers, and cover the printing and mailing of patient statements directly.

CareCloud are another provider that seems to have got a lot right in their approach to EHR and PM, and their billing solution is no different - they keep things simple and easily manageable with a very user-friendly interface. Of course, it also integrates with their EHR software and patient portal software. Even better is that pricing is very competitive and you pay only for the service that you use.

Overall, CareCloud is a popular provider that manages to deliver full service solutions to a wide range and variety of practices, and manages to do so without any of the fuss, expense, and demands that big name providers can feel entitled to. If you want to keep your billing simple to manage, CloudCare is likely to be one of the best choices for you to look at.

Other medical billing software services to consider

Many medical billing solutions work as part of an integrated medical software suite from many providers. While these are sometimes provided as a standalone, at other times they may be available as part of an all-in-one solution.

Here therefore we'll look more widely at other companies that offer medical billing services, as a single platform or as an integrated whole, and feature the best:

Centricity by Virence Health offers revenue cycle management in order to help decrease collection times, reduce costs, while improving payer collaboration. Previously branded as General Electric Centricity, the new Virence Health brand carries all the leading services from the former name and remains a major provider worth looking out for.

Ultra Billing by American Medical Software also provides a solution as part of its range of medical software platforms. Intended to provide seamless billing and revenue management, AMS Ultra Billing can work as a standalone or else in conjunction with other software from AMS, not least for schedules, charts, and patient portal.

InSync is another major medical software provider worth looking out for, not least its Consumer Directed Billing Services which aim to provide accurate and on-time reimbursement. This is not least by working with Medicaid and other programs that facillitate and bill for consumer directed care. InSync also provide a cloud-based EMR and pratice management software.

Kareo is aimed at the smaller medical practice that won't need a full and complex suite of tools that the biggest companies need, but still provide a wide range of medical software, not least medical billing services. Other possible options include EMR/EHR software, practice management, telemedicine, and built-in analytics.

WebPT also offers a suite of medical software services specifically for physical therapists, covering EMR, scheduling, and of course billing. There's built-in reporting and analytics for improving efficiency and workflows, as well as a range of other features for local care, after care, and continuing education.