I used ChatGPT in Slack to turn team chats into weekly status reports

Slack is one of the best online collaboration tools, streamlining communication for remote teams. However, despite the platform’s simplicity, it’s never easy managing a large team – or one that’s actively growing, continually adding more workspaces, channels, and chats. Luckily, though, Slack has introduced a host of new AI-powered innovations, including native ChatGPT integration.

ChatGPT in Slack can help you draft posts, replies, and updates in virtually no time at all and without having to leave the app. It can also summarize long conversation threads into clear, scannable notes with actionable takeaways.

The AI chatbot can also dig into Slack conversations and generate structured weekly reports, complete with project status, key milestones, and an action plan for the future. In this article, we’ll learn how to use ChatGPT in Slack to cut down clutter and draft weekly reports from everyday team conversations.

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Connecting ChatGPT to Slack

First, you’ll need to connect ChatGPT to your Slack account. It’s available as a third-party integration with all Slack plans. Here’s how to connect the two:

Step 1: Open the Slack app or its web browser version and click the workspace where you want to add ChatGPT.

Step 2: Click the three-dot icon on the left panel of your Slack interface and select Tools, then Apps.

Click Tools on the Slack interface (Image credit: Future)

Step 3: Search for ChatGPT in the search bar of the window that pops open and click Install.

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Install ChatGPT from the list of apps on Slack (Image credit: Future)

Step 4: A new window will open with information about ChatGPT in Slack. Click the Add to Slack button on the left panel.

Adding ChatGPT to Slack (Image credit: Future)

Step 5: You’ll be redirected to a blog post from ChatGPT about how to install the app for Slack. Scroll down to the Installation section to find the installation link – or you can click this link.

Step 6: You’ll now see the Add ChatGPT to Slack modal, where you can review the provided information. Next, click Continue to Slack.