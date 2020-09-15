Wondershare DVD Creator review

Wondershare DVD Creator is a great choice for burning DVDs or Blu-rays. The software supports a host of media formats and offers a clean, user-friendly interface with some smart extras like an integrated video editor.

DVDs and Blu-ray discs are still relevant, even in the modern age of cloud services and storage, and there remains a sizeable number of users who still use disc burning software.

Wondershare DVD Creator is one such app that allows users to burn various media types to disc for storage purposes or otherwise. The program can be used to customize your DVD video projects too, offering a high level of quality with the finished product.

Features

Wondershare DVD Creator offers many attractive features, including support for a wide range of disc formats. You can burn various kinds of audio, image, and video formats to DVD or Blu-ray Disc, DVD folder or BD folder, or ISO. Both Windows and Mac versions of the application support all popular disc types such as BD-R, BD-RE, BD-25, BD-50, BD-100, and DVD-R, DVD-RW, DVD+R, DVD+RW, and DVD-9, DVD-5, and others. However, Blu-ray Discs and BD folders are only available in the Windows version.

The video editor that comes built into Wondershare DVD Creator facilitates the editing of video clips with basic cropping and trimming functions. It also offers the ability to apply enhancements (tweaking brightness, or saturation, for example) as well as adding subtitles or special effects.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Wondershare DVD Creator) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Wondershare DVD Creator) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Wondershare DVD Creator) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Wondershare DVD Creator) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Wondershare DVD Creator)

Wondershare can also be used to burn audio CDs, or rip tracks from a CD, and all major audio formats are supported.

The program’s interface is clean and user-friendly, and you get a one-click burning facility, which as the name suggests allows users to burn a CD with just a single click. Multiple media formats can be used on one single disc, as well.

Wondershare DVD Creator is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems. Both versions are almost the same and offer equivalent burning options, except for BD and BD folder support. The Mac version does not support the burning of Blu-ray discs.

Pricing

If you wish to try before you buy, the good news is there’s a trial version of Wondershare DVD Creator available for download for both Mac and Windows. You get many more features with the premium version of the software, however, which will set you back $29.95 for a 1-year subscription for one PC, and $49.95 for a lifetime subscription.

Final verdict

Wondershare DVD Creator is commendably user-friendly with plenty of nifty features including an integrated video editor, and it’s not pricey either, with the trial version being a useful option for those who just want to dip their toes in the disc burning waters.