Intel core 2 extreme QX6800

The price is bound to drop in a month or two. Until then, it's just not worth it

Four cores at 2.93GHz and enough headroom to take it to 3.4GHz before it gets whiny.

That's 555 fps in S.T.A.L.K.E.R at 800 x 600 (and 620 at 3.4GHz) - the next best is the Q6600 at 454. With the exception of its new brother the QX6850, nothing else gets within spitting distance.

But over £700? Nuh-uh, especially as S.T.A.L.K.E.R snatches under 10 fps extra at 1680 x 1050 over the Q6600 on a GeForce 8800 GTS 640MB. So, you need to match this by spending on SLI too.

The just-out QX6850's pre-order price hints at a price drop for both chips, so wait a month or two. Even then, if you're blessed with a P35 or 680 board, buying the QX6850 instead is a no-brainer.