AVM FRITZ! WLAN Repeater review

The Fritz! WLAN Repeater is capable of extending Wireless N networks, boasting data transfer speeds of up to 300Mbps.

Setting up the device is simple, especially if you have a WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup) enabled modem or router. Just connect the repeater to a power supply, then tap the touchscreen and then press the relevant 'WPS' button on your modem or router.

Even if you don't have a WPSenabled device, setup is still straightforward. We were able to connect the Fritz! WLAN repeater to our wireless network and begin broadcasting in no time at all.

The range and speed are very good, and if you set it up just at the edge of your existing network, you can drastically boost your wireless coverage.

However, as much as the Fritz! WLAN Repeater appears to be an average wireless extender, it does have a few interesting additional features that serve to boost its value.

To begin with, unlike most wireless extenders, the Fritz! WLAN Repeater has a large display on its front. While this isn't particularly attractive, it gives you more information about the state of your network than the array of blinking LEDs that you find on most extenders. It's not revolutionary, but it's a nice addition that makes the device easier to use.

You'll also find digital optical and phono audio ports located on the bottom of the device. These let you connect the device to a music system. It's not as good as a dedicated network music streamer, but it's another feature that some people might appreciate.

