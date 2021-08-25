All things considered, M-Files clearly deserves its reputation as an industry-leading document management software provider. With advanced features, great security, and an excellent user interface, there’s little not to like.

Document management programs are designed to help businesses store, organize, and secure a wide range of important documents and document types, eliminating the need for paper copies. Selecting the best document management software will help you improve daily workflows and business efficiency.

In our full M-Files Inc review, we explore the ins and outs of using one of the world’s top-rated document management programs. We look at the platform’s purchase options, user interface, support, main features, and an array of other information to help you decide whether this is the right option for your business.

M-Files provides top-rated document management solutions (Image credit: M-Files Inc)

M-Files: Plans and pricing

Unfortunately, M-Files doesn’t provide any information about its plans, prices, or purchase options. Although this isn’t unusual in the world of document management software, it would still be nice if an indication of the cost were provided.

However, we can only assume that M-Files does this because it specializes in custom document management solutions tailored to an individual business’s needs. Because of this, the price you pay will likely depend on the level of service and features you require, as well as the scale of your requirements.

Fortunately, there is both a free trial and an in-depth demo available to help you decide whether this program brings what you need to the table. To download the 30-day trial, simply fill in the online form. For a demo, however, you will have to reach out to the M-Files team and arrange an appointment.

Fill in the online form to find out more about M-Files’ pricing structure (Image credit: M-Files Inc)

M-Files: Features

Like all high-end document management software providers, M-Files is backed by a suite of advanced features. These are too numerous to list individually, but we’ve touched on a few of our favorites below.

One thing that really stood out to us was M-Files’ innovative document organization system. Rather than relying on a traditional, folder-based system, it uses metadata to organize content by keywords, tags, categories, and more. This also makes it very easy to search for and manage documents of all types.

Another impressive feature is M-Files’ offline mobile support. With this, you can essentially access documents from your mobile device, even if you don’t have an internet connection.

Finally, M-Files supports straightforward integration with a wide range of third-party apps and platforms, including Microsoft Office, Google G Suite, Salesforce, and more. These should help you streamline daily workflows and improve long-term business efficiency.

M-Files is backed by a suite of advanced features (Image credit: M-Files Inc)

M-Files: Interface and in use

To get started with M-Files, you will need to download the program and log in to your account. Follow the instructions provided by the onboarding team at the time of purchase and configure your account as required.

M-Files is available via both desktop and mobile devices. The desktop application is very tidy, with a clear document hierarchy, useful search panels, and various tools to help you manage your content. There is also a great filter system to help you find and manage specific groups of documents.

The mobile app is available across both iOS and Android devices. Simply log in to your vault with your server address, username, and password and manage your documents on the go. Although the apps aren’t quite as powerful as the desktop version, they are still very useful.

The desktop interface is tidy and intuitive (Image credit: M-Files Inc)

M-Files: Support

M-Files provides local phone support in eight countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Australia. You can also contact the support team via email or through the company’s social media accounts.

Alternatively, you may find the answers to your questions via the M-Files User Guide, which contains a wealth of information about getting started and ongoing use. On top of this, you can access more detailed information via the blog section of the website, which contains webinars, white papers, community guides, and more. There are also numerous FAQs touching on common questions and a huge video library available via the company’s YouTube channel.

M-Files is backed by comprehensive online documentation (Image credit: M-Files Inc)

M-Files: Security

As expected from an industry-leading document management software provider, M-Files places a strong emphasis on security. It implements a wide range of privacy and data protection tools to ensure your information and content is safe at all times. The company is even able to work alongside you to ensure you’re complying with any regulatory and legal requirements you may be subject to.

M-Files’ security features are too numerous to mention individually, but one thing that really stood out was the company’s ISO 27001 international security management certification. Alongside various access controls and other powerful tools, it also uses end-to-end and at-rest encryption to reduce the risk of data leaks.

M-Files’ products are backed by advanced security features (Image credit: M-Files Inc)

The competition

M-Files is one of the top-rated document management software providers in the world, but there are still plenty of very similar alternatives worth considering.

One of our favorites is Templafy, which focuses on streamlined integration with popular third-party platforms. Like M-Files, it uses a cloud-based platform and custom pricing. And it’s backed by attractive mobile apps and a range of powerful features. It’s very easy to use, making it a great option for those with little tech knowledge or experience.

Another attractive option is DocuWare, which aims to provide paperless solutions for offices of all shapes and sizes. Its services are highly customizable, and small-scale use is supported. It’s backed by impressive mobile apps and various specialized features, and it’s definitely worth considering if you’re looking for a full paperless approach.

Final verdict

All things considered, M-Files is one of the best document management platforms we’ve used. It’s backed by a wide range of advanced features and powerful security integrations.

And although the lack of transparency surrounding the company’s price structures is a little frustrating, there’s little else to fault. Ultimately, we’d recommend having a chat with the M-Files team if you’re looking for an advanced document management solution you can rely on.