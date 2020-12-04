Hide ALL IP VPN review

Hide ALL IP is efficient in what it advertises - effectively masking your real IP address with the one you choose instead. This will allow you to access geographically restricted content and share large files via torrenting clients while staying safe and anonymous. That said, it is a bit rough around the edges and has some rather poor download speeds which might be an obstacle to performing some (if not all) of these activities.

Hide ALL IP is a simple VPN platform that focuses on providing your desktop device with an IP address to hide your identity online, protect you from snoopers and hackers, play any online game, and access content available exclusively in specific regions.

It has several unique features that separate it from many other similar solutions, including mobile hotspot support, faking HTML5 geolocation, auto-HTTP tunnel, flexible tunnel rules, and a portable version of its software.

Price

There’s only one payment plan - a one-off, one-year subscription that costs $29/year (an equivalent of $2.42/month), making this VPN solution one of the cheapest on the market. However, you can only run one VPN connection at a time, and you’ll need to purchase a license key for each computer you wish to run Hide ALL IP on. That said, the provider does offer volume discounts on purchases of more than one license.

Hide ALL IP supports multiple payment processing options - Avangate & PayPal, FastSpring, Perfect Money, and Bitcoin. If you’re using Bitcoin, you’ll need to contact the provider directly for the recipient address.

If you’re not entirely satisfied with your purchase, you can request a refund under the unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee, with an option to provide a reason (or not) for the cancellation.

(Image credit: Future)

Alternatives

Although it may be cheap and useful in some areas, Hide ALL IP falls far behind today’s best-known VPN performers, such as ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark, or CyberGhost. Some of them may be more expensive and may not offer some of the extras present in Hide ALL IP’s platform, but all of them, without exception, provide superior platforms with advantages that far outweigh all of Hide ALL IP’s perks, including apps for all major platforms, outstanding speeds, modern apps, and thousands of servers all over the planet.

Streaming

Hide ALL IP provides access to some of today’s popular Internet TV channels, such as Hulu, BBC iPlayer, and others, which use location detection to deny users certain content. Video instructions are available for streaming Hulu and BBC iPlayer with this provider’s help.

About the company

Hide ALL IP offers access to over 150 servers in 38 countries, including Turkey, Vietnam, Brazil, Russia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Iceland, Egypt, Mexico, and others.

Privacy and encryption

According to the website “all inbound and outbound connections (include [sic] UDP data) are encrypted using the industry standard RSA 2048 and AES/DES encryption,” which is “government level encryption and is very safe.”

The provider also deploys Remote DNS Lookups. Additionally, all of your connections’ transfer data (including TCP/UDP/DNS query data) “is encrypted by default using the industry standard RSA+AES/DES algorithm.”

Other extra features include faking HTML5 geolocation, auto-HTTP tunnel, flexible tunnel rules, preventing WebRTC IP leak via auto-fix WebRTC STUN protocol, IP randomization, and more.

Torrenting is allowed on all of its servers, and Hide ALL IP recommends that you use uTorrent or BitTorrent.

Hide ALL IP’s Privacy Policy isn’t exactly teeming with information and we’re only told that it “is committed to protecting the privacy of visitors to our websites” and that it has “put in place suitable physical, electronic and managerial procedures to safeguard and secure the information we collect online”. There are no details as to what data exactly is collected.

(Image credit: Future)

Support

Hide ALL IP only has native software for Windows and Mac but works with almost every browser, including Internet Explorer, Firefox, Google Chrome, Netscape, Opera, Safari, Maxthon, MyIE, Avant Browser, and Lolifox. However, safe browse mode is only supported by Internet Explorer, Firefox, Google Chrome, Opera, and Safari.

It is also “compatible with all types of routers, firewalls, home networks, wireless networks, and any other kind of Internet connection. You will need to purchase one license key for each computer on your network that you wish to conceal your IP address on.”

This VPN vendor also offers a portable version that you don’t need to install but can be run from removable media.

Using the devices’ WiFi settings, you can set up your Android phone or iPhone to use the Hide ALL IP mobile hotspot, with the help of the provider’s clear and detailed instructions on the website.

The website is a pretty good source of information on anything related to this service, including setup manuals and usage instructions. However, if you can’t find what you’re looking for, you can contact the provider’s customer support directly using email or a contact form.

Speed and experience

There was a slight learning curve, but once we got the hang of it, we realized just how easy the Hide ALL IP Windows app was. All the IP addresses are listed next to their location and signal strength, and all you need to do is press connect and choose your app of choice for which you intend to use this VPN.

We tried out the platform’s performance on the 82Mbps testing connection and weren’t impressed with the results. The download speed for Hungary, which is relatively close to our physical location was a measly 3Mbps. Austria did even worse - 2.8Mbps.

Surprisingly, a server in the United States did better than Europe, despite being further away, with 4.1Mbps, which is low but enough for private browsing and even torrenting, if you have the time. Singapore, unfortunately, wouldn’t even connect to our speed test.

Verdict

Hide ALL IP has some good sides - it can unblock BBC iPlayer and Hulu content, it allows torrenting, works with a wide range of devices, and has some extras. It isn’t expensive, either. That said, its speeds are unexpectedly poor, there are no mobile apps, and lacks details on its no-logging policy, all of which makes the VPN upper crust such as ExpressVPN look a lot better in comparison.