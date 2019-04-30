Xiaomi Mi Band 4 images offer a first glimpse of the upcoming fitness tracker

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is confirmed to be in development, but a new certification suggests we may see the fitness tracker in the near future.

Spotted by DroidShout, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 has appeared on the official website of Taiwan's NCC certification agency. It also comes with the first images of the wearable too.

You can see the photos below, but they aren't high quality marketing shots. They do offer some quick glimpses of different angles of the health band for certification purposes.

Image 1 of 2 Image Credit: DroidShout Image 2 of 2 Image Credit: DroidShout

The images don't teach us anything new about the tracker though. It looks remarkably similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 - as has been expected - and it's likely to sport similar tech such as the heart rate tracker, which you can see in the first photo, as well as a small black and white display.

The certification listing confirms the company plans to make a separate variant of the Mi Band 4 with NFC onboard for contactless payments, but it's expected the company will only include that on a China-only model.

Previous leaks suggested the same thing, as well as the fact we'll get lower power Bluetooth 5.0 tech in the new fitness tracker.

We don't know a specific release date for the Mi Band 4 - considering a Xiaomi executive teased it back in March, we'd hope to see it by the end of the year - but a certification listing does suggest it's nearing completion so we may hear more soon.