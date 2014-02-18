TechRadar Pro is giving away 50 free e-tickets to 4 Years from Now

If you are a mobile developer and aiming to connect with the creme de la creme in Barcelona, then it might be worth heading to "4 years from now", an oddly-named event spawned as part of the Mobile World Capital Barcelona project and aimed at developers and entrepreneurs.

We've got 50 e-tickets to give away, worth 299 Euros each. These are full pass tickets that will give you access to the conference programme over three days and a one-day access to the Mobile World Congress which will take place next week. Note that you will need to register the tickets before Tuesday, 25 February at 3pm to validate your entry to MWC.

An alternative MWC

More than 1,000 entrepreneurs, professionals, startups, incubators, investors and accelerators are expected to attend the event.

A number of top notch speakers will also share their thoughts and insights at 4YFN. These include the co-founder of the Arduino Project, an Intel R&D Fellow, the managing director of TechStars, Qualcomm's CMO and the president of Telefonica R&D.

Developers will get to participate in practical hands-on workshops, engage with potential mentors and figureheads in "meet the advisors" sessions, access the Agora Chats programmes as well as networking platform and related activities, an Afterwork programme as well as attend the mobile startup competition finals.

All you have to do is fill up your details on the 4yfn website and enter the promo code TECRAD452. The event is backed by some of the parties behind MWC including GSMA, Fira Barcelona and the "Generalitat de Catalunia.